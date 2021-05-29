Watch Phoebe Bridgers Do Allyship ASMR On Ziwe
We saw Phoebe Bridgers smash a ukulele in the trailer for Ziwe’s eponymous Showtime series. And now Ziwe’s has shared a preview of the indie-rock star’s appearance on tomorrow’s allyship-focused episode of her show. In the clip, Ziwe gets Bridgers to read statements like “I will do my own emotional labor, “I apologize for all racism,” “I will never get married on a plantation,” “Gay rights,” and “I famously love all Black people, especially an iconic Black woman named Ziwe,” all in a whispery ASMR voice. Watch below.