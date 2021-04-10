Watch Phoebe Bridgers Smash A Ukulele In The ZIWE Trailer

News April 10, 2021 10:32 AM By Peter Helman

Ziwe’s virally successful Baited series on Instagram Live — in which the comedian asks guests questions like “Why do you hate Black women?” — emerged as one of the few bright spots of quarantine. And now she’s bringing that same energy to television with ZIWE, her own variety series featuring interviews, sketches, and musical numbers. The show premieres on Showtime on 5/9, and the trailer features appearances from a whole lot of funny people: Jane Krakowski, Bowen Yang, Fran Lebowitz, Patti Harrison, Cole Escola, and Phoebe Bridgers, who shows up to smash a ukulele. Watch below, and if you have an interest in Phoebe Bridgers smashing instruments, you can bid on the guitar she famously smashed on SNL here.

