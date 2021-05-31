The Month In Metal – May 2021

As the world turns, and the day when I have to talk to real people in a real-world setting without a mute button draws nearer, I’ve been scrambling for small-talk icebreakers. Not to brag, but as a chronically unconfident idiot cursed with a lifelong streak of shyness, I’m a legendarily bad conversationalist. Oh, but that was then, before I eureka’d myself into a powerful anecdote prospector. Now, for a certain kind of metalhead at least, I think I’ve armed myself with a passable opener. Here we go:

If I knew nothing about [metal genre], what five albums should I listen to and in what order?

This is my gift to you, music nerds, those few, proud, likely broke obsessives who have spent years chiseling ex-member connections and “fun” album factoids into preciously finite chunks of brain meat. If you have displaced useful knowledge (math) and skills (how to use math) with the complete lineup of Nihilist, step right the hell up. It’s time to chat. And the follow-up question I have for you is even better. But first, let’s break our opener down.

What five albums should I listen to and in what order? I’m calling this exercise the “five-album” list. Ad agencies, I’m available. While it’s fun to see what albums you pick, I care less about the tunes and more about the thought process behind your selections. What’s your strategy? Because, yes, you will need a strategy. This is very serious stuff, after all, an all-time brainbuster worthy of Terence Tao, Johann Goethe, or Glen Benton. And this totally-not-arbitrary feature is key: Limiting the list to five albums turns the question into a puzzle with no definite solution.

For instance, simply rattling off the consensus “best” albums, those being the highest rated or reviewed, doesn’t cut it. The five-album list is not a top five. This is not a test of power.

To drive that home, Empath, a site that pulls data straight from Encyclopaedia Metallum, has a wisdom-of-the-masses section where it orders releases in each dominant metal style by combined review score. Here’s the top five for death metal:

1. Entombed – Left Hand Path

2. Death – Symbolic

3. Katatonia – Dance Of December Souls

4. Bolt Thrower – Realm Of Chaos: Slaves To Darkness

5. Suffocation – Effigy Of The Forgotten

If you submitted this five-album list in this order, I wouldn’t, like, drop a Maki Itoh on you. I’d probably ask if you’re wearing a wire since it’s a little too perfect in a min/max sense. And yes, before I’m asked to turn in my death metal license, I think all of these albums are great. All of them are important. Entire schools of death metal are content to continue biting these records until the sun burns out.

But, the question isn’t whether these albums are great, it’s will these five albums presented in this order get someone into death metal in 2021? The newest album on here, Death’s Symbolic, just turned 26. It’s the most approachable album on the list, the closest to what most would identify as “real music,” which might be a fine strategy for on-boarding new listeners. I’m just questioning the order. Sticking it in the two-hole between the frenzied teenage onslaught of Entombed’s Left Hand Path and sublime death/doom misery of Katatonia’s Dance Of December Souls has to cause some listener whiplash, especially if said listener is super green and doesn’t know why any of these records do the things that they do. Not to mention… Suffocation… for a newbie? Welcome to driving school, here’s your SR-71 Blackbird. Of course, I’m picking nits. Really, the list is just frustratingly free of quirks. Doesn’t feel real, needs more hot takes. It’s the kind of list you’d pitch to someone who is going to judge you. And we all know that’s not needed because metal isn’t full of weird elitists.

On the flip side, if the five albums on your list are the ones you like the most, I feel like you’re trying to recruit me into your basement cult, and that ends with me being branded with the Gorement logo and locked in a shipping container. While an explanation that never rises above “because it whips ass” works for my meager music writing career (ahem), it diminishes the fun of this exercise. Set clout aside. I need you to go full game theory. How would you get someone else into metal?

To that end, let’s make fun of me… on purpose this time. If I was going to get someone into death metal, here are the five albums I’d recommend to them in order:

1. Carcass – Heartwork

2. Morbid Angel – Altars Of Madness

3. Death – Symbolic

4. Dismember – The God That Never Was

5. Edge Of Sanity – Crimson II

Wow, you’re spontaneously weeping because my list is so beautiful? Thanks! I’ll wait until you’re done. Okay. I think you need to lead with leads otherwise a new listener isn’t coming back. Carcass’ Heartwork not only has sweet leads, but there are hooks aplenty that are distinguishable to normal people and Mandatory ‘Tallica metal dabblers. Next, I think someone needs to hear a death metal album from the ’80s or that entire first wave will be lost to them. Morbid Angel’s Altars Of Madness is bordering on too much, too soon, but it still sounds fresh without losing the thrash component. Then you can drop in Symbolic, an album full of irrepressible earworms. My next two selections are curveballs, examples of what death metal can be without either choice being too bewildering to weaklings since my favorite death metal album, as readers know, is the sound of three shoes in a dryer and a dog throwing up. Dismember’s The God That Never Was opens up listeners to a particularly ripping of Swedeath without getting too brutal. Finally, Edge Of Sanity’s Crimson II is total prog-dork majesty that, a few synths aside, sounds pretty modern provided your version of modern is Devin Townsend.

This makes sense to me. It is also absolutely insane. Ian, Ian, Ian, you monster, there’s a warrant out for your arrest. Why not pitch something like In Flames or At The Gates, two bands that actually influenced the last popular wave of heavier metal? Dismember? Of all of the classics, you pick a late-period Dismember album? Wait… holy shit, I must have blacked out, Edge Of Sanity’s 43-minute concept album that’s a sequel to a 40-minute song as a starter??? Why not just drop Nespithe or Obscura or Jenovavirus in their lap, you demented dork.

These are all fair criticisms. But, again, that’s the fun of this exercise! The five-album list is meant to fail in a way that greases the wheels of human connection. If you’re a nerd about this stuff, five albums are not enough to properly cover any genre because fans of that genre know, that no matter what it sounds like to everyone else, that genre’s permutations are actually infinite. Five albums? Just five? There are nine Nile albums… and seven of them are good! So, yeah, no matter the list, there are going to be gaps. That’s the point. Where there are gaps, there’s discussion, and hey, look at us, now we’re talking about death metal.

As a conversational centerpiece, does the five-album list actually work, though? Can it bridge divides? Let’s find out. In order to test this one, I reached out to some people who are much, much cooler than me.

That’s international melodic death metal band Crypta’s debut video, “From The Ashes.” Vocalist/bassist Fernanda Lira (ex-Nervosa) is joined by fellow Brazilians Tainá Bergamaschi (guitars) and Luana Dametto (drums). Dutch guitarist Sonia Anubis, previously of Burning Witches and currently in the delightfully sleazy Cobra Spell, completes the talented two-continent crew. The four-piece is releasing their debut full-length, Echoes Of The Soul, next month on Napalm Records. It’s a fun record, the kind of album destined to be a candidate for a five-album list since it sits at the intersection of a few legit death metal substyles and incorporates the catchy qualities of all of them. It reminds me of an updated version of either Stench Of Redemption-era Deicide or early Necrophobic: tight, lightly blackened, and built upon strong, anthemic progressions.

I asked Lira for some picks. She obliged. Here’s the five-album list that she passed me through Napalm’s publicist:

1. Cannibal Corpse – The Bleeding: Cannibal Corpse to me is the perfect definition of what raw death metal is — aggressive sound, harsh vocals, and gory lyrics — so I think it would be a nice “welcome” to the genre to a newcomer. 2. Death – Individual Thought Patterns: That’s death metal perfection in all ways. It blew my mind and taught me on how technical and complex metal could be, without getting boring or over the top. A true gem and masterpiece anyone starting to get into death metal should listen to! 3. Vader – Revelations: Fast-paced death metal at its finest. Perfect soundtrack for a death metal mosh or pit, in case the person prefers aggressive and speedy tracks! 4. Behemoth – Evangelion: An incredible approach to blackened death metal, which explores a little bit of the epic melodic side of death metal. 5. Krisiun – The Great Execution: Brazil is home of countless amazing extreme metal bands and a good metal list without a Brazilian band would not be complete. Krisiun is simply one of the best metal bands out there, period. It shocks everyone who listens to it for the first time — it’s so fast, technical, rich in so many ways.

Oh hell yeah. We have so much to talk about. I never would’ve thought to drop the hammer with the controlled shock and awe of Vader or Krisiun. Excellent idea. And, the thing I like most about this list is that it’s a springboard to the follow-up question I teased at the beginning of this intro, the good one, the one I really want to know: How did you actually get into death metal?

While the five-album list is fun diversion, death metal origin stories will be the meat of our metal tête-à-tête. They never fail to fascinate me. How did you end up here, a genre that takes effort to stumble into? No one just wakes up one day and has thoughts about Asphyx. No, you had a journey.

Thanks to years of trver-than-thou, forum-shaming bullshit, I think people used to be pretty guarded about their metal origin stories because very few metal origin stories are objectively cool. Like, no one’s my-first-metal recollection starts out, “I was sitting on a plane and then this dude sat down next to me and his name… was Fenriz.” “I passed out during a séance and, when I awoke, ‘Sarpanitum’ was scratched into my sternum.” Narp. It’s likely, and I’m speaking from a cobwebbed pre-Spotify perspective here so feel free to Midsommar me off a cliff, that you didn’t start your journey with a list of five perfectly curated albums. At least, logging the music-listening reps didn’t work out like that for me.

Contrary to popular belief, my first word wasn’t “WORMED.” As far as I can figure, my first exposure to death metal was the same as a lot of preteens who weren’t aware of what was festering in Tampa: I saw Cannibal Corpse performing “Hammer Smashed Face” in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. Did that spur me on to mow a thousand yards so I could buy Tomb Of The Mutilated? Of course not. As a budding Boston shithead, I added Aerosmith’s Big Ones to my CD collection. That collection’s cornerstone? R.E.M.’s Green. I was an avid radio listener without older siblings. That’s what my brain could handle. I couldn’t hear anything else because I wholly lacked the context to make sense of most music.

After years of classic rawk blocks and chunkier alt rock singles, of eventually encountering Trad Belt titans and Big Four classics, I was more prepared for my next death metal encounter. One of the local radio stations ran an extended playlist of “xtreme” tunes on Saturday nights, i.e. nu-metal. Around midnight, they’d relent and start honoring requests. One fateful caller got his song into the mix: Six Feet Under’s “Revenge Of The Zombie.” Chris Barnes’ vocals made me laugh so hard. It was so ridiculous. But it was an addictive kind of ridiculousness, the kind that made you want to come back and figure out why the heck anyone would want to do that. Did I come back? Of course not. The nu style was kicking and I just couldn’t help it ’cause it was damn so wicked. No matter, trash still helps you accrue context. In the grand scheme of musical building blocks, nothing really goes to waste. It gets you from there to here. One day, a clown is banging a keg. The next, you’re posting playthroughs of Defeated Sanity. Life is a mystery.

As soon as I learned that I didn’t know anything about everything, music started flying at me from every direction. I finally had context for things and, if I didn’t, I was finally curious enough to establish some. Still, I don’t remember actually become an acknowledged death metal fan until I started working a summer job as a dishwasher at Denny’s. The person who got hired the same day as me was a cook named Emmett. Emmett was what most sociologists refer to as a badass. He had a linebacker’s build and a furrowed gaze that signaled that he saw more shit in a day than I would in my entire lifetime. After an overnight shift, he asked me to take him home. Uh… yes, sir. We piled into my beater of a vehicle, a decrepit two-seater that looked like an AI crashed while scanning Dominic Toretto’s id. I wanted to impress Emmett… so… goddamn… bad. So, like the socially inept moron I continue to be, I turned up my stereo, thinking, Emmett, I am also hard. Prepare your butt for some Shai Hulud. Delighted that I was listening to anything metal-adjacent, Emmett took a shine to me. We became buds. He started hipping me to “real” death metal. He also gave me a test, born of his reaction to his first brush with the cover of Brujeria’s Matando Güeros: Real death metal makes you feel sick to your stomach. I still use it. Metharoma passes the Emmett test.

Anyway, provided I didn’t put you to sleep, the moral of the story is that it took that kind of human connection for me to make sense of death metal. That story is, uh, not cool! It’s also not very replicable! “You wanna get into death metal? Alright, buy a copy of Big Ones. Then, start working at a heat-and-eat and find the meanest-looking cook possible…” But, the bigger point is that you never really know how or why something is going to click for someone. Unsurprisingly, Fernanda Lira has some of that in her origin story, too:

I got into death metal, surprising as it may sound, with Arch Enemy. I was really young when I first listened to it and that was the heaviest thing I had listened to to date. I was very into thrash already, so I was really acquainted with fast songs, but not heavy ones, with deep growls and stuff, so it was really a new world to me. From there, I started getting curious about what heavier music aside from that was around that I might like, and the second band I got into was Morbid Angel. “Lion’s Den” was the first song I was introduced to and I was just mesmerized by those double bass lines. After that, I started listening to their album Altars Of Madness and simply fell in love — this album is still my favorite. Then a friend showed me Death, but it was too soon. I didn’t quite understand it at first, haha. Then sometime later I came back to it and they instantly became one of my favorite death metal bands of all time. ’90s Florida death metal was really the wave that got me in the genre, but after that I started exploring some other bands, such as the Polish death metal ones. Then it was no turning back, DM just became my favorite metal genre along with thrash — you just can’t beat the vibe, the energy and the aggressiveness, and I love it.

Hold on… you’re telling me the sweet leads of an Amott brother led to Morbid Angel? I feel… vindicated? Seriously though, I love this. This is so relatable. Where Lira had to come back to Death, I had to come back to Immolation. I feel like everyone has that band, the one you keep trying to crack because you want to hear what everyone else is hearing. Once that clicks, it consecrates your fandom. It makes listening to that band so much sweeter.

And that’s kind of the thing. The five-album list isn’t actually about getting someone into death metal because you can’t plan that out. Really, I think the best way to get someone into death metal is by being enthusiastic about death metal. Don’t be a dink and push it on people. Just love it, because people want to be fans of things their friends are fans of. That is to say, usually someone needs something more than a “listen to these albums and you’ll get it” road map. A little bit of life needs to be mixed in there, too. Some human connection.

Sooooo. Yeahhhhh. This is awkward. I… don’t know how to end this thing. Let’s… talk? Pick a genre. What five albums should I listen to and in what order? —Ian Chainey