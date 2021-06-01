Samia – “Show Up”

Earlier this year, singer/songwriter Samia unveiled The Baby Reimagined, a collection of remixes and covers from her debut album The Baby. It featured artists like Bartees Strange, Palehound, Field Medic, and Anjimile. Today she’s back to announce her new EP Scout, arriving this summer. The lead single, “Show Up,” is out now.

“Show Up” is a cathartic indie rock ballad about maturity and moving on from the past; it radiates acceptance as well as a willingness to persist forward. “It feels like a part two – it’s The Baby’s slightly older sister letting her know that everything is gonna be alright,” says Samia about the EP.

Listen to “Show Up” and check out the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “As You Are”

02 “Show Up”

03 “Elephant”

04 “The Promise” (Feat. Jelani Aryeh)

Scout is out 7/23 via Grand Jury. Pre-order it here.