Watch Thursday Bash Out A Post-Hardcore Cover Of Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing In The Dark”

Usually, Jordan Olds’ great video series Two Minutes to Late Night brings together ad-hoc supergroups from the metal, punk, and hardcore worlds to play covers of beloved old songs. Last week, for instance, it was a salute to Björk’s “Hyperballad,” and it featured people from bands like Cave-In, Deftones, and Killswitch Engage. On the most recent edition, though, Two Minutes has done something special. They’ve brought in one band, New Jersey emo/post-hardcore greats Thursday, to cover another Jersey legend.

In the video intro, Two Minutes organizer Jordan Olds, aka Gwarsenio Hall, announces that the show is doing things differently this week for a very good reason. When Two Minutes To Late Night was still operating as a metal-themed talk show at the Brooklyn venue St. Vitus, the comedian Andy Bustillos played a character called 2005 Scene Kid. Bustillos is currently battling cancer, and so the latest installment is a shoutout to him. Thursday is his favorite band, and Springsteen’s 1984 pop anthem “Dancing In The Dark” is one of his favorite songs.

In their episode, the members of Thursday play remotely, in true Two Minutes to Late Night fashion. Their version of the song is sincere, and it translates nicely to their brand of melodic post-hardcore. (Jordan Olds, as Gwarsenio Hall, sits in on keyboards.) Geoff Rickly does not dance with Courtney Cox at any point, but guitarist Steve Pedulla is credited as “Little Steve Pedulla,” and he rocks the head-scarf and the Silvo-esque facial expressions. Watch the Thursday cover and the original Brian De Palma-directed Springsteen video below.

Check out the Two Minutes To Late Night Patreon here, and check out the GoFundMe set up for Andy Bustillos here.