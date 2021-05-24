Watch A Metal Cover Of Björk’s “Hyperballad” From Members Of Deftones, Killswitch Engage, Cave In, More

All of us are ready for the pandemic to end, but it’s been a little sad to see Jordan Olds’ video series Two Minutes To Late Night fade back from its intense weekly schedule. Through most of quarantine, Olds rounded up stars from the punk, hardcore, and metal worlds for remote covers. For a while, those things were going up every Monday. Now, it’s been about two months since the last proper Two Minutes To Late Night video, a supremely entertaining Rolling Stones salute. So it’s an absolute delight to see that there’s a new video this week and that it’s a tribute to Björk.

“Hyperballad,” from the classic 1996 album Post, might honestly be the best song of Björk’s entire career. It’s just about everything you could possibly want from a Björk song. Over the years, people like Robyn and the Dirty Projectors have covered “Hyperballad.” And given that the song is about throwing things off a cliff, a fairly metal activity, it only seems right that “Hyperballad” has now gotten the Two Minutes To Late Night treatment.

In a beautifully edited new video, the Two Minutes To Late Night standby Stephen Brodsky — from Cave In, Mutoid Man, and Old Man Gloom — gets the intimidating task of singing lead, and his vocal is only sort of a Björk impression. The backing band includes Deftones/Quicksand bassist Sergio Vega, as well as Killswitch Engage’s Adam Dutkiewicz, In Flames’ Tanner Wayne, and Chelsea Wolfe collaborator Ben Chisholm. As usual, Jordan Olds also takes part in his Gwarsenio Hall persona. The song works really well as metal; those drums hit hard. Check it out the Two Minutes To Late Night cover and the classic original below.

Check out the Two Minutes To Late Night Patreon here. Lately, Olds has been doing other projects, like a livestream series where bands cover each other; Integrity and Nothing did the last one of those.