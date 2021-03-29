Watch Members Of Royal Thunder, Against Me!, Kvelertak, & Red Fang Cover The Rolling Stones

After taking some time off, the great video series Two Minutes To Late Night appears to be fully back. In these videos, bandleader and comedian Jordan Olds, in his Gwarsenio Hall persona, rounds up people from the worlds of metal, punk, and hardcore to play fired-up remote covers of old songs. In recent weeks, Two Minutes To Late Night has saluted Pantera and the cheesed-out dance-pop anthems of the ’90s. Today, we get a Rolling Stones banger.

You have to have a whole lot of presence if you’re going to sing a Stones song, and Mlny Parsonz, leader of the Atlanta rock band Royal Thunder, has presence. Parsonz has been on Two Minutes To Late Night before, singing Robyn’s “Ever Again” in the style of Thin Lizzy. Back in the pre-pandemic days, Parsonz also sang Motörhead’s “Ace Of Spades” with Two Minutes To Late Night house band Mutoid Man. Today, Parsonz returns to belt out the Rolling Stones’ classic Exile On Main St. opener “Rocks Off.”

As you might imagine, the Two Minutes To Late Night cover ditches the laid-back countryfied twang of the original “Rocks Off,” playing it as a fired-up smasher while still keeping the Stones’ sense of boogie intact. The backing band, as usual, is full of heavy hitters: Kvelertak guitarist Maciek Ofstad, Red Fang bassist Aaron Beam, Against Me! drummer Atom Willard, Jordan Olds himself. Watch the cover and listen to the Stones’ original below.

Check out the Two Minutes To Late Night Patreon here.