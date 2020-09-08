Watch Members Of Royal Thunder, Mastodon, & Converge Cover Robyn

Well, this rules. Every week during quarantine, the Two Minutes To Late Night series has been bringing together all-star bands from the worlds of metal, punk, and hardcore to record remotely, playing fun covers of hardcore songs. In recent weeks, the series has saluted Type O Negative, Rage Against The Machine, and Billy Idol. Today, we get a full-on classic-rock tribute to Robyn.

This week’s installment is pretty high-concept. The comedian and Two Minutes To Late Night standard-bearer Jordan Olds, who plays on almost every cover in his Gwarsenio Hall persona, has brought together a bunch of heavyweights to cover “Ever Again,” one of the best songs from Robyn’s gorgeous 2018 comeback album Honey. This time around, they switched out the bubbly dance-pop of the Robyn original, playing the song instead in the style of ’70s riff-rock greats Thin Lizzy. “Ever Again” makes the transition to classic rock just fine.

For the “Ever Again” cover, Mlny Parsonz, leader of the Atlanta rockers Royal Thunder, paints on a Phil Lynott mustache and howls through the song. The band includes Mastodon singer/bassist Troy Sanders, whose two side-project supergroups Gone Is Gone and Killer Be Killed both released new songs last week. Also included: Converge/Mutoid Man/All Pigs Must Die drummer Ben Koller (who also played on last week’s Billy Idol cover), and guitarist Nate Garrett, leader of the Phoenix metal band Spirit Adrift, as well as Jordan Olds. Watch the cover and the video for the Robyn original below.

Check out the Two Minutes To Late Night Patreon here.