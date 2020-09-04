Troy Sanders’ hard rock supergroup Gone Is Gone are back at it. Sanders, the Mastodon bassist and vocalist, leads Gone Is Gone, which also features Queens Of The Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen, At The Drive-In drummer Tony Hajjar, and multi-instrumentalist Mike Zarin. Gone Is Gone released their self-titled debut EP in 2016, and the followed it up with the full-length LP Echolocation a year later. Since late 2019, Gone Is Gone have also released the singles “No One Ever Walked On Water” and “Everything Is Wonderfall.” Today, they’ve got another one.

Gone Is Gone have always played a heavy psychedelia — one that put more emphasis on the psych than on the heavy. On their new song “Sometimes I Feel,” they move even further in that direction. The new song is hazy and pretty, built more on slick electronic whirrs and shoegaze-inspired melodic fuzz than on any kind of guitar crunch. Hajjar, it’s worth noting, gets busy on this thing. Listen below.

And speaking of hard-rock supergroups featuring Mastodon’s Troy Sanders! Today, the band Killer Be Killed announced the release of their forthcoming sophomore LP Reluctant Hero. The band’s lineup is pretty nuts: Sanders, former Sepultura and current Soulfly frontman Max Cavalera, ex-Dillinger Escape Plan leader Greg Puciato, and Converge/Mutoid Man/All Pigs Must Die drummer Ben Koller. The new album follows up the band’s self-titled 2014 debut, and they recorded it with Lamb Of God producer Josh Wilbur. Lead single “Deconstructing Self-Destruction” is some impressive big-room heaviness, and you can listen below.

Reluctant Hero is out 11/20 on Nuclear Blast Records.