After releasing their debut album Echolocation in 2017, Gone Is Gone returned at the end of last year with the new single “No One Ever Walked On Water.” And now the hard-rock supergroup, made up of Mastodon’s Troy Sanders, Queens Of The Stone Age’s Troy Van Leeuwen, At The Drive-In’s Tony Hajjar, and Mike Zarin, have shared another new song, the heavy “Everything Is Wonderfall.” (Remember Wonderfalls? That was a pretty good show.) Listen below.