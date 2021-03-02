Watch Members Of Baroness, Code Orange, Year Of The Knife, More Cover Pantera’s “Mouth For War”

Hey, Two Minutes To Late Night is back! That rules! Through most of 2020, Two Minutes To Late Night was a dependable delight. Once a week, the comedian Jordan Olds rounded up a bunch of friends from the metal, punk, and hardcore worlds to play remote covers of old songs. There have been Two Minutes To Late Night projects in the last couple of months, like the ticketed livestream where Cave In and Every Time I Die covered each other, but we haven’t had a proper Two Minutes to Late Night cover since December, when Gwar and Mutoid Man joined forces to turn Elton John’s “Step Into Christmas” into “Stab Into Christmas.” Today, though, a new Two Minutes To Midnight cover hath landed, and it’s a good one.

For the latest video, an ad hoc band made up almost entirely of women has covered a classic from one of the most knuckleheaded, troglodytic metal bands in history. “Mouth For War” is the opening track from Pantera’s 1992 classic Vulgar Display Of Power, which means it’s a crucial and canonical goon-music standard. And when a group of women play it, the song loses none of its juice.

In the Two Minutes to Late Night video, Lzzy Hale, leader of the Pennsylvania band Halestorm, takes on Phil Anselmo’s vocal, while Baroness’ Gina Gleason and Code Orange’s Reba Myers play guitar and Year Of The Knife’s Madi Watkins plays bass. Together, they sound titanic, and Gleason just rips that Dimebag Darrell solo, too. The only men invited to the party are Olds, in his Gwarsenio Hall character, and Two Minutes To Late Night regular Ben Koller, the drummer of Converge and Mutoid Man and All Pigs Must Die. Below, check out the Two Minutes To Late Night cover and the video for the Pantera original.

Check out the Two Minutes To Late Night Patreon here.