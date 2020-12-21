Ever since he started hosting his metal-themed late-night parody Two Minutes To Late Night, the comedian Jordan Olds has been calling himself Gwarsenio Hall. (Three years ago, he did a sketch about Gwar suing him over it.) But now that Two Minutes To Late Night has become the best cover series of the quarantine era, Gwar themselves have gotten in on the fun.

On the latest edition of Two Minutes To Late Night, Olds has enlisted the members of the long-running Richmond latex overlords to help out on “Stab Into Christmas,” a brand-new parody of Elton John’s festive 1973 single. This time around, “Step Into Christmas” has become a violent thrash anthem about how Gwar stabbing you is a more immediate threat than COVID.

For “Stab Into Christmas,” Gwar and Gwarsenio have enlisted two thirds of Mutoid Man: Guitarist Stephen Brodsky, also of Cave-In, and drummer Ben Koller, also of Converge. And the comic Kyle Kinane, who played Gwar’s lawyer in that long-ago sketch, returns in his Subpoenis Maximus character. Also, keep your eyes peeled for a cameo from PUP. Watch the video below.

Check out the Two Minutes To Late Night Patreon here. So when’s Arsenio Hall going to sing on one of these?