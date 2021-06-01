Anika – “Change”

Berlin-based artist Anika returned a little over a month ago with the new single “Finger Pies,” her first since signing to Sacred Bones Records. And today, Anika mastermind Annika Henderson is announcing a whole new album, Change, which will be her first new album in over a decade. After recording some initial ideas for the LP by herself at Berlin’s Klangbild Studios, Anika was joined by her Exploded View bandmate Martin Thulin, who co-produced and played live drums and bass.

“This album had been planned for a little while and the circumstances of its inception were quite different to what had been expected,” says Anika. “This colored the album quite significantly. The lyrics were all written there on the spot. It’s a vomit of emotions, anxieties, empowerment, and of thoughts like — How can this go on? How can we go on?”

“There’s a lot of stuff I want to change,” Anika continues. “Some things I sat down and decided last year, I had to change about myself and my life. Sometimes it feels helpless because the things we want to change are so huge and out of our control. Starting with yourself is always a good place. I think we can change.”

“I think we can change,” Anika repeats over and over again on Change‘s hopeful title track. “We all have things to learn, about each other, about the world, about ourselves.” Listen and watch the accompanying music video, once again directed by Sven Gutjahr, below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Finger Pies”

02 “Critical”

03 “Change”

04 “Naysayer”

05 “Sand Witches”

06 “Never Coming Back”

07 “Rights”

08 “Freedom”

09 “Wait For Something”

Change is out 7/23 via Sacred Bones/Invada. Pre-order it here.