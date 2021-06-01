Chris Lake Previews New Song Featuring Grimes

The British DJ Chris Lake previewed a new unreleased song featuring Grimes at a show in Salt Lake City over the weekend. Grimes posted some video of the track being played to her social media accounts, adding: “Should we release this?” A longer clip of the song is also available after surfacing through Reddit.

Grimes’ most recent album was last year’s Miss Anthropocene, which got a remix album on New Year’s Day. Last year, Lake put out a collaborative EP, The Answer, with Boston DJ Armand van Helden.

Check out a preview of their collab below.