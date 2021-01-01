But along the way, Grimes has still been spending time with Miss Anthropocene. Recently, she decided to change the cover art to the painting she’d originally wanted to go with before she was talked out of it. And now she’s back with a complete remix version of the album, dubbed the Miss Anthropocene Rave Edition.

We’ve heard two of the album’s remixes before: ANNA’s “So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth” and Richie Hawtin’s “Darkseid” have already been out there. But beyond that, the Rave Edition offers a whole new collection of takes on Miss Anthropocene to dig into now, including some interesting prospects, like Channel Tres remixing “Delete Forever.” Elsewhere, Modeselektor interprets “IDORU” and the divisive “We Appreciate Power” reemerges with a BloodPop remix. Check out the whole thing below.