Stream Grimes’ Miss Anthropocene Rave Edition Remix Album
At a certain point, any notion of “rollout” or “album cycle” became semi-insignificant regarding Grimes’ Miss Anthropocene. We have been living in this album’s era for what now feels like forever, but more importantly Grimes is always popping up with all kinds of other endeavors one way or another. Miss Anthropocene was hardly Grimes’ only milestone or achievement in 2020. In case you missed it, she had a child with Elon Musk. Among other highlights: getting tortured on The Eric Andre Show, releasing an AI lullaby, and appearing in the much-hyped/much-plagued video game Cyberpunk 2077.
But along the way, Grimes has still been spending time with Miss Anthropocene. Recently, she decided to change the cover art to the painting she’d originally wanted to go with before she was talked out of it. And now she’s back with a complete remix version of the album, dubbed the Miss Anthropocene Rave Edition.
We’ve heard two of the album’s remixes before: ANNA’s “So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth” and Richie Hawtin’s “Darkseid” have already been out there. But beyond that, the Rave Edition offers a whole new collection of takes on Miss Anthropocene to dig into now, including some interesting prospects, like Channel Tres remixing “Delete Forever.” Elsewhere, Modeselektor interprets “IDORU” and the divisive “We Appreciate Power” reemerges with a BloodPop remix. Check out the whole thing below.