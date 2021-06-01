LUMP – “Climb Every Wall”

Last month, LUMP — the collaborative project of Laura Marling and Tunng’s Mike Lindsay — announced their sophomore album, Animal, the follow-up to their 2018 debut. Its lead single and title track was among the best songs of the week when it came out and today they’re back with another single, “Climb Every Wall.” “I can understand that you’re drowning, I can even understand why,” Marling sings on it. “Lost in the art of devouring will kill as much keep you alive.”

Here’s Marling on the track:

I’d watched a film called The Perverts Guide To Ideology about how ideology is woven into Hollywood cinema, and there was a bit about how in Communist countries they cut out the song “Climb Every Mountain” from the Sound Of Music because it’s too much of a personal, individualistic ideology, so that’s where I got the title.

“I spent hours trying to find a bassline that would work,” Lindsay added. “It was a real headache. Then when I got it, I just loved it and I made my girlfriend come downstairs and dance in the room for about an hour.” Check it out below.

Animal is out 7/30 via Partisan/Chrysalis.