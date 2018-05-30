LUMP – “May I Be The Light”

“May I Be The Light” is the third and final single before the experimental folk project LUMP releases their self-titled debut album this Friday. UK singer-songwriter Laura Marling and Tunng’s Mike Lindsay make an adventurous duo, a truth made evident in their previous singles “Curse Of The Contemporary” and “Late To The Flight.”

Written in 5/4 time, “May I Be The Light” begins with a large and ominous drone. Marling’s slow, staccato utterings give the track jagged, prickly edges. At the same time, it’s beautiful and light. Marling soothes. LUMP seems to exist in this duality — heavy and gentle.

According to a press release, the project is a purposeful escape into early-20th-century Surrealism, and LUMP’s lyrics bring out Marling’s thirst for the weird and absurd. Not to compare LUMP to Harry Styles’ Prince-jacking debut solo single, but “May I Be The Light” is held together by the sweeping, delicate line, “It’s the sign of the times.” Marling’s deployment of the phrase is smarter and less cliché. Listen below.

LUMP is out 6/1 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.