A Place To Bury Strangers – “I Might Have”

A couple of months ago, New York’s heavy shoegaze crew A Place To Bury Strangers announced their new EP Hologram and released the lengthy, immersive lead single “End Of The Night.” They also shared their new lineup change, which involved John Fedowitz on bass and Sandra Fedowitz of Ceremony East Coast on drums. Today, they’ve unveiled another single, “I Might Have,” a slightly shorter, but still all-encompassing anthem with layers of distortion and Joy Division-esque vocals.

“‘I Might Have’ is about the insecurities of life and growing up and when you just have to turn around and say, ‘Fuck it,’” founding member Oliver Ackermann said about the track. “Life sucks, so we may as well have a good time.”

Listen to “I Might Have” below.

Hologram is out 7/16 via Ackmermann’s label Dedstrange. Pre-order it here.