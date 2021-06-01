New Order & Pet Shop Boys Announce Rescheduled 2022 Co-Headlining Tour

New Order & Pet Shop Boys Announce Rescheduled 2022 Co-Headlining Tour

In February 2020, right before the world shut down, British synth-pop greats Pet Shop Boys and New Order announced a co-headlining North American tour called the Unity Tour. Obviously, it didn’t end up happening last year, and it isn’t going to end up happening this year either. But today, they’ve announced rescheduled dates for the fall of 2022, with DJ Paul Oakenfold added to the lineup and an extra show in Brooklyn. Check out the new tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:
09/17 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/19 Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
09/21 Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
09/23 Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/25 Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
09/28 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/30 Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
10/02 Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
10/07 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/08 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/12 San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/14 Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/16 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

