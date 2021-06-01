New Order & Pet Shop Boys Announce Rescheduled 2022 Co-Headlining Tour

In February 2020, right before the world shut down, British synth-pop greats Pet Shop Boys and New Order announced a co-headlining North American tour called the Unity Tour. Obviously, it didn’t end up happening last year, and it isn’t going to end up happening this year either. But today, they’ve announced rescheduled dates for the fall of 2022, with DJ Paul Oakenfold added to the lineup and an extra show in Brooklyn. Check out the new tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

09/17 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/19 Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

09/21 Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

09/23 Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/25 Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

09/28 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/30 Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

10/02 Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

10/07 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/08 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/12 San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

10/14 Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/16 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena