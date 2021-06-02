Nicolas Godin – “Another Side” (Feat. We Are KING)

Nicolas Godin, one-half of the French duo Air — whose sophomore album 10 000 Hz Legend recently turned 20 — put out his own second album, Concrete And Glass, at the beginning of last year. Today, Godin is announcing an expanded edition of the album that will add six bonus tracks — it’ll be out later this month. Keeping with the original’s tradition of featured vocalists, one of those new songs is a collaboration with the R&B duo We Are KING, who contribute vocals to “Another Side.”

“I wrote this song a few years ago when I was just having fun with my children in the Air studio. For some reason I always thought this tune could make a good song and I decided not to give up on it,” Godin said in a statement. “Finally after all these years, I had the extreme pleasure to hear what We Are KING have done with it and will always remember that night when I heard ‘Another Side’ on my phone for the first time. It was the confirmation for me that everything comes at the right time when you let destiny guide your steps.”

Listen below.

Concrete and Glass: Expanded Edition is out 6/25 via Because.