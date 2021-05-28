When it comes to evocative band names, Air might be one of the greatest of all time. Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoît Dunckel have spent several decades making music that you don’t so much listen to as you aspirate — gorgeous, wispy drifts of oxygenated orchestral rushes dotted with the faint pulse of keys and synths, lungs providing life to the beating heart of it all. Air’s music is as intangible as it is easily describable, not unlike trying to explain the shape of clouds. It’s dreamy, atmospheric, explicitly sensual, laid-back, intensely detailed, deceptively simple. They have no discernible influence on the current musical landscape beyond the increasing societal demand for “background music” in recent years. Long before we had lo-fi hip-hop beats to study to, Air were there.

Such an artistic mindset suggests that any level of controversy would elude artists like Godin and Dunckel, whose discography largely represents the sonic equivalent of round edges and cushioned surfaces. And yet, one sharp right angle juts out in their catalog: 10 000 Hz Legend, the pair’s spacey second proper album, which turns 20 years old today. (If you’re a fan, you already know that the very site you’re reading this essay on took its name from a lyric in “Radio Number 1.”)

You don’t hear the phrase “sophomore slump” that often anymore, but you could certainly apply it to critical reception that Air’s proper follow-up to 1998’s landmark Moon Safari received. The album’s relatively modest eclecticism triggered a reaction akin to Dylan going electric. “There’s a thin line between ambient and aimless,” David Browne groused in Entertainment Weekly, while The Guardian bemoaned the album’s supposed proggy detours while citing an excess of “fame-fuelled indulgence and Rick Wakeman.”

Rolling Stone‘s Pat Blashill dropped two-and-a-half stars on the effort, surmising that 10 000 Hz Legend “sounds like Air trying very hard not to be Air.” As it turns out, they were at least half-right. “We’d already changed our style two or three times already,” Godin told me about the time around 10 000 Hz Legend when I spoke with him and Dunckel for Pitchfork back in 2012. “I wasn’t worried about being part of an old scene, because I knew we were outsiders from that scene already.”