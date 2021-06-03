Wolf Alice – “How Can I Make It OK?”

New Music June 3, 2021 5:00 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Wolf Alice’s highly-anticipated follow-up to 2017’s Vision Of A Life is finally arriving next Friday. Titled Blue Weekend, the album has been slowly unraveling with a wide range of singles, some explosive and bombastic like “Smile” and others slow and thoughtful like “The Last Man On Earth.” This new single “How Can I Make It OK?” doesn’t really fit into either category. It’s brooding and synthy, but it gradually builds into a rewarding dancey anthem within the last minute. It captures the dynamic nature of the record, which is sure to be a vibrant listen-through.

Listen to “How Can I Make It OK?” below.

Blue Weekend is out 6/11 via Dirty Hit/RCA.

