Wolf Alice – “Smile”
UK rockers Wolf Alice have released “Smile,” a new single from their forthcoming record, Blue Weekend, out in June. The song is an edgy alternative anthem with some Billie Eilish style whisper-rap-singing. It comes with a video by director Jordan Hemingway in which a bunch of punks are grouped together at a bar and look like they’re having an exorcism during the little breakdown. It’s great.
“Smile” follows the release of “The Last Man On Earth,” a slow piano track inspired by Kurt Vonnegut that contrasts interestingly with this new one. The record will definitely be a dynamic experience.
Watch the video for “Smile” below.
Blue Weekend is out 6/11 on Dirty Hit/RCA.