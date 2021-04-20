Wolf Alice – “Smile”

Jordan Hemingway

New Music April 20, 2021 2:33 PM By Danielle Chelosky

New Music April 20, 2021 2:33 PM By Danielle Chelosky

UK rockers Wolf Alice have released “Smile,” a new single from their forthcoming record, Blue Weekend, out in June. The song is an edgy alternative anthem with some Billie Eilish style whisper-rap-singing. It comes with a video by director Jordan Hemingway in which a bunch of punks are grouped together at a bar and look like they’re having an exorcism during the little breakdown. It’s great.

“Smile” follows the release of “The Last Man On Earth,” a slow piano track inspired by Kurt Vonnegut that contrasts interestingly with this new one. The record will definitely be a dynamic experience.

Watch the video for “Smile” below.

Blue Weekend is out 6/11 on Dirty Hit/RCA.

Danielle Chelosky Staff

