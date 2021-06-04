Bad Bunny – “Yonaguni”

Now that Bad Bunny has gotten his WrestleMania debut out of the way, he’s back to making music. Last week, the Puerto Rican superstar teamed up with rapper Luar La L for a new track, “100 Milliones,” and today he’s back with a new song that’s all his own. “Yonaguni,” which gets its name from a Japanese island, is his first proper single since the release of last year’s El Último Tour Del Mundo, which became Billboard‘s first all-Spanish #1 album. Check it out below.

And here’s “100 Milliones”:

