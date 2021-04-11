Watch Bad Bunny’s WrestleMania Debut

In between putting out a bunch of albums and making his Saturday Night Live debut, Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny has been building up a reputation in professional wrestling. He first showed up at WWE’s Royal Rumble a few months ago and has been steadily putting in appearances since then, setting up a feud with the Miz that extended to Monday Night Raw a couple weeks ago.

Yesterday, Bad Bunny made his debut in WrestleMania 37, basically the Super Bowl of WWE events, for a tag-team fight with Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison. Bad Bunny and Damian Priest ended up winning the fight and Bad Bunny did something called a Canadian Destroyer, a feat that seems to be well-received in the wrestling world.

Here’s some clips from the fight:

BAD BUNNY JUST DID A CANADIAN DESTROYER AT WRESTLEMANIA WHAT THE FUCK pic.twitter.com/JvfmHpX1AS — Pulkit (@MahaIicia) April 11, 2021

And here’s his entrance: