Bad Bunny has become the first artist to have an all-Spanish-language album top the Billboard 200. El Último Tour Del Mundo, the Latin superstar’s third album of the year, debuted at #1 on the latest chart. Earlier this year, Bad Bunny hit the all-time peak for a Spanish-language album when YHLQMDLG debuted at #2. (Las Que No Iban A Salir, the second of his three 2020 albums, peaked at #7.)

