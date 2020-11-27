Bad Bunny – “La Noche De Anoche” (Feat. Rosalía)

Puerto Rican trap star Bad Bunny has released a new album called El Último Tour Del Mundo, his third album of the year following YHLQMDLG (which was just nominated for a Grammy) and Las Que No Iban A Salir. The 16-track LP features Rosalía on the song “La Noche De Anoche,” and Jhay Cortez and ABRA also appear on the record. Bad Bunny went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night to promote the release, performing his new single “Yo Visto Así,” chatting with Fallon, and singing the instructions for everyday tasks in Auto-Tune. Watch and listen below.