Watch Bad Bunny Perform On Saturday Night Live With Rosalía

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

News February 21, 2021 10:12 AM By James Rettig

Bad Bunny performed on Saturday Night Live for the first time last night. (He previously appeared on the show for a cameo in one of their At Home episodes last year.) He brought along Rosalía for their track together, “La Noche de Anoche,” and then came out alone for his own “Te Deseo lo Mejor,” which appeared on El Último Tour del Mundo, the Puerto Rican superstar’s third album of 2020.

Bad Bunny also popped up in two different sketches: one about the TikTok sea shanty trend and another musical sketch with Pete Davidson and Ego Nwodim called “Loco.”

Watch all that below.

And Britney Spears, as played by Chloe Fineman, was the subject of the show’s cold open, hosting a talk show about apologies:

Also here’s a bunch of people in a pool hall bonding over Olivia Rodrigo’s “driver’s license”:

And Kenan Thompson played Ice Cube in this sketch:

And here’s a grocery rap:

