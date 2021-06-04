BROCKHAMPTON – “JEREMIAH (ORIGINAL)”

New Music June 4, 2021 12:07 AM By James Rettig

New Music June 4, 2021 12:07 AM By James Rettig

Brockhampton released their latest album Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine a couple months ago. It’s the first of two new albums they’re supposed to be putting out this year but before we get that second one, the group are revisiting their newest one with a deluxe edition that’s out now. It includes the previously unreleased track “JEREMIAH (ORIGINAL)” and three songs that were exclusive to physical copies: “PRESSURE / BOW WOW,” “SEX,” and “JEREMIAH (RMX).” They also shared a new music video for the Roadrunner track “DON’T SHOOT UP THE PARTY.” Watch that and listen to the new song below.

ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE PLUS PACK is out now via Question Everything/RCA.

