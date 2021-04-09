For a while there, it felt like Brockhampton would never slow down. Their 2017 trio of Saturation albums was quickly followed up by 2018’s Iridescence and 2019’s Ginger. There were some singles around this time last year but for the most part the rap boy band laid low.

Until a couple weeks ago when they put out the killer Danny Brown-featuring single “Buzzcut” and announced a new album, Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine, which — if group leader Kevin Abstract is to be believed — is one of two albums the band will be releasing this year and the last two albums they will release ever. We’ll see if those bear out but for now, Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine is out. It features guest spots from A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, Charlie Wilson, JPEGMAFIA, and more.

On Friday night, Brockhampton are performing a livestreamed record release show from Rubin’s Shangri-La Studios. Tickets for that are available here. Listen to Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine below.

Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine is out now via Question Everything/RCA Records.