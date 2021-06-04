Tinashe – “Pasadena” (Feat. Buddy)
Tinashe had a rough go of it in the music industry, but since breaking away from RCA a couple years ago and going independent, she’s been taking matters into her own hands. The R&B singer put out her first self-released album, Songs For You, back in 2019 and she’s popped up sporadically since then. She had a one-off, “Rascal (Superstar),” around this time last year and for the holiday season she put out an EP called Comfort & Joy. Today, Tinashe is releasing “Pasadena,” which features Buddy. It’s the lead single to a new album that’s expected out later this year. Listen below.