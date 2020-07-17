Tinashe has a new song called “Rascal (Superstar)” out today. Sadly, it is not a cover of RMR’s Rascal Flatts cover, but on the other hand it’s probably better this way. After all, this fully original new Tinashe jam is more than a novelty.

“Rascal (Superstar)” is one of several tracks Tinashe has released since last year’s triumphant indie release Songs For You, including the Zhu collab “Only” and an appearance on Kaytranada’s BUBBA album. This one finds her flexing in entertaining fashion, essentially rapping over production by none other than Bay Area hyphy guy Sage The Gemini. There’s a video, too, in which director Jasper Soloff gets a lot of milage out of Tinashe’s natural charisma, a few colorful costumes, and some choice props including a drone and baking supplies.

Looks like Tinashe doesn’t need a major-label budget to make a very fun music video. Watch below.