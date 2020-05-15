ZHU & Tinashe – “ONLY”

The electronic producer ZHU stays steadily working, but we haven’t checked in on him since two years ago, when he teamed up with Tame Impala on “My Life,” which later got a video starring Willow Smith. Today he’s got a new collaboration with Tinashe out, so we’ve tuned back in.

“ONLY” is a dark electronic pop track built around reverberating keyboard arpeggios and an increasingly frenetic thump. ZHU’s vocal makes it sound like a Weeknd song, but when Tinashe’s voice enters the frame, she makes the song her own. Half a year after her triumphant Songs For You, she continues to release cool shit.

“Looking for someone to love,” she sings, a hook that takes on new meaning in the song’s shadowy, voyeuristic music video. Per director Jack Murgatroyd, “The video nods to the current moment, that ubiquitous feeling of uncertainty and uneasiness. This was our creative approach to exploring those emotions, our abstract way of trying to tap into our feelings of isolation and redundancy.”

Watch below.