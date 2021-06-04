Orville Peck – “Born This Way (The Country Road Version)” (Lady Gaga Cover)
In honor of Born This Way‘s 10th birthday, Lady Gaga is releasing a special 10th anniversary edition of the album featuring all of the original tracks plus six covers by artists from the LGBTQIA+ community. Last week we heard New Orleans bounce queen Big Freedia’s take on “Judas.” And today we’re getting a “Country Road Version” of Born This Way‘s title track by the masked cowboy country singer Orville Peck. Listen to that below.
Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary is out 6/18 via Interscope. Pre-order it here.