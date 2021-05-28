Lady Gaga’s Born This Way turned 10 last weekend. To celebrate, Gaga has announced Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary, a special 10th anniversary edition of the album featuring new packaging — aka a less ridiculously ugly album cover — and six reimagined versions of Born This Way tracks created by artists representing and advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community.

The first of those to be released is New Orleans bounce music icon Big Freedia’s interpretation of “Judas.” “‘Judas’ was my favorite song when it came out originally, so I really wanted to cover it. I am beyond excited that it’s the first to drop from this project!” Big Freedia says. “To me, Judas is a love song about when someone does you dirty. I’ve sure had my experience with that. Who can’t relate?”

Listen to Big Freedia’s “Judas” and check out the 10th anniversary edition’s tracklist below; the other artists reimagining Born This Way‘s tracks will be revealed in the coming weeks.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Marry The Night”

02 “Born This Way”

03 “Government Hooker”

04 “Judas”

05 “Americano”

06 “Hair”

07 “Scheiße”

08 “Bloody Mary”

09 “Bad Kids”

10 “Highway Unicorn (Road to Love)”

11 “Heavy Metal Lover”

12 “Electric Chapel”

13 “Yoü And I”

14 “The Edge Of Glory”

15 Artist TBA – “Marry The Night”

16 Big Freedia – “Judas”

17 Artist TBA – “Highway Unicorn (Road to Love)”

18 Artist TBA – “Yoü And I”

19 Artist TBA – “The Edge Of Glory”

20 Artist TBA – “Born This Way (The Country Road Version)”

Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary is out 6/18 via Interscope. Pre-order it here.