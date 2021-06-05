Watch Japanese Breakfast’s Interview And Performance On CBS This Morning
Michelle Zauner released the new Japanese Breakfast album Jubilee yesterday. We named it our Album Of The Week and spoke to Zauner about the story behind every song on the album. And today, Zauner played some of those songs on CBS This Morning, performing lead single “Be Sweet,” the Beatles-inspired “Kokomo, IN,” and “Tactics” for the show’s weekly Saturday Sessions segment. She also sat down for an interview with Anthony Mason, touching on her mother, her career, and her new memoir Crying In H Mart. Watch below.