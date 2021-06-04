“I’m really obsessed with artist’s discographies,” Michelle Zauner says. “Not that I even deign to compare myself to her in any way, but Björk’s catalog is just so perfect to me. An artist’s third album should be a big statement.”

These last few months have certainly been a big statement for Japanese Breakfast. Between the rollout for the new album and the release of Zauner’s debut memoir Crying In H Mart, she has managed to adequately channel the anticipation of something like Homogenic and the other third albums that Zauner cites in conversation, including Wilco’s Summerteeth, when an artist is at the top of their game and anything feels possible. She exudes confidence on Jubilee, flexing the muscles she’s developed over the last decade of playing music, even as those muscles extend to her extracurriculars like writing a book and directing her own videos.

Zauner started making music on her own from a low place. Holed up in her parent’s house in Oregon while her mom was in the process of dying, her debut album Psychopomp excavated the many emotions that bubble up when a relative is suffering with a long-term illness. Throughout the past few years, she’s ended up creating a powerfully relatable mental map of the trajectory one goes through in the wake of loss. Her follow-up Soft Sounds From Another Planet was largely about endurance and the detachment one feels from everyone around them following death. And her third album, Jubilee, is about learning to find common ground and grow from your own experiences, both because of grief and in spite of it.

It’s worth fighting for some semblance of normalcy, and the brightest moments on the new Japanese Breakfast album are also some of the most enduring. Like the bombastic opener “Paprika” or the groovy lead single “Be Sweet,” the album finds Zauner trying to navigate happiness on her own terms. It’s filled with some of her most ambitious compositions yet. It’s an album that opens up with time, as most of the best albums do. Zauner walked us through it track-by-track…

1. “Paprika”

This is a lot more involved, arrangement-wise, than anything you’ve done before. How did you go about putting together this one? And how did you know you wanted it to be the opening track?

MICHELLE ZAUNER: I think pretty early on we knew that it was the thesis statement of the album. I wrote it in September 2019 — I was starting to get stressed because I knew I wanted to record the album in the winter and I needed to write a few more songs before I went in.

I’m afraid to talk about this because I don’t want it to become like a thing because I feel like a lot of musicians talk about it, but it is what happened… Peter and I went to the Poconos and took mushrooms to try and unlock some writer’s block and had a lovely experience. I fed a deer some bread out of my hand, which was crazy because I opened the door and there was literally just a deer in front of the door. I thought at one point that I was just hallucinating the entire deer. But it was real and I fed it bread from my hand and it was just wild.

I went to bed with a raging headache because I realized I was just staring into the sun for an hour. So I went to bed and I had this really vivid dream about having a really long braid that came unraveled. I was listening to a lot of Kate Bush at the time. My biggest fear for this record was that I didn’t want to be the kind of artist that pivots to pop in this very obvious way. I think that as you grow as an indie musician, the logical step is to enter into that world and play bigger venues and have more mainstream music or whatever. So I was really inspired by the greats … like Kate Bush. I think it’s really amazing that she’s someone who has such massive appeal but is, like, the biggest freak and has the most surreal, bizarre lyrics and has this really strange, proggy instrumentation. So I was really influenced by Kate Bush on this record and leaned towards surreal lyrics a little bit more on “Paprika.”

So the next day I set up my little MIDI studio and was just playing with plugins, a lot of the same kind of synth plugins that Kate Bush would have used but in real life, so a Fairlight CMI and a CS-80, and came up with that arpeggiated synth line. I was really into plugins at the time because I was working on [the video game] Sable and I needed to do a lot of computer music type of stuff. I also had this Albion library that was all these orchestral samples and I came up with this really large marching band kind of thing in the chorus with the strings and horn parts.

And then it was just trying to figure out how to replicate that with real instruments. So I took the song to Craig Hendrix and the two of us just started laying down a shit-ton of drums, trying to get a marching band feel — we had all these cymbals and these huge crashes. Called on Molly Germer and her friends to play strings and we had Adam Schatz, who played saxophone, and he brought Aaron Rockers and a trombone player. It was a long time of making this MIDI version into a real, huge band. And we actually maxed out the ProTools session with the tracks. It took a really long time to get this huge nightmare of a song reined in.

It just felt like the perfect beginning of the album because I knew I wanted it to be this big in-your-face record with larger arrangements. I called it “Paprika” because it reminded me of this Susumu Hirasawa song called “Parade” that’s in the movie Paprika. There’s a big marching band and it’s this really psychotic parade dream sequence, and so that’s why I called it “Paprika.”

Is it a coincidence that this song that’s about the magic of music is one of the most involved songs on the album?

ZAUNER: It is nice that that was the case because I do feel like it was an accumulation of all of these people in my life that I’ve been lucky enough to meet over the course of the last three years. Molly and Adam are both people who played with us in our live show a few times, so having friends like that that have this amazing musicianship… These kinds of instruments that I’d be really intimidated writing for, it gave me the confidence to take that on and have this really great sense of community. To really showcase that in the first song was exciting to me. And the label really wanted it to be a single, and at first I did too, but I also really loved the idea of saving it for people to hear when they first listen to the album. To have that be the introduction to the album.

2. “Be Sweet”

So what was it about “Be Sweet” that made you want it to be the lead single?

ZAUNER: Oh, it feels like it’s just such a single. It’s probably the most chorus I’ve ever written. I’ve had it in my back pocket for a really long time. I feel like that’s something that’s really exciting as an artist, to get that kind of perspective where something has lasting power. This whole record was supposed to come out last year and I feel like I just love it more. I was really worried I’d be over it by the time we went through the cycle, but I feel like it’s nice to have that perspective. I’ve come to love all my records the more space that I have away from them.

For “Be Sweet,” I wrote it in February 2018 after the band had finished our tour with Jay Som and Hand Habits. I was in LA for 10 days. We ended the tour in LA and then I had this weird RV advertisement 10 days later, so instead of flying back I decided to stay in LA. I was actually so depressed and miserable there, I literally thought I was going to kill myself. Mitski told me she was doing these kind of writing partnerships, writing for other people just to try it on, and so I told my publisher that I wanted to try it. So they do this kind of shady thing that they will tell an artist that some artist wants to work with them on their record, but it’s just a blatant lie. Like, they said, “Jack Tatum from Wild Nothing really loves your music and wants help writing his new record.” And I was like, oh my god, Jack loves my music? OK, cool. And then meanwhile, they’re telling Jack Tatum that Michelle Zauner from Japanese Breakfast really loves your music and wants you to help write her record. So we got to his studio in LA and we were both like, “OK, so you want my help writing your record?” And then both of us were like, “I’m not writing a record, what are you talking about?”

So we just decided to write a fun pop song and then sell it to Rihanna — well, not Rihanna but maybe some C-grade pop algorithm star that would buy our song. But then we actually wrote something that I really liked and had this kind of ’80s jam — a Whitney Houston, Madonna, Cyndi Lauper kind of feel and it was just really fun. And I’ve had that similar feeling before where something feels a little bit outside of my range vocally and I have to really lean into this new diva side of me. I remember when I wrote “The Woman That Loves You” and I felt the same way, and that was really exciting because it was a real bizarre challenge because you have to gain this kind of sassy confidence.

I was really excited about it and sat on the song for a while and knew that it was great and that this was going to be the first song on this record that I hadn’t started writing yet. So I brought it to Craig, who is an amazing harmony wizard. You’d usually think songwriters or vocalists are great at writing harmonies, but that’s not something I’m very good at at all. I never did choir or vocal lessons or anything, and I think a lot of that skill set comes from being in a choir at some point in your life. So Craig came in with this huge harmony cluster that lifted the chorus even more and then the song really came together.

I was going to ask about your vocals on this. They’re really impressive on the record, but are you nervous about having to recreate it live every night?

ZAUNER: Definitely. I think that songs just take a while to stretch into, you know? I remember when I wrote “Till Death,” that was at the very top of my range. I was really nervous about singing it live and now I feel really comfortable singing it live. Sometimes it takes a year of touring to get there, especially if you’re not a trained vocalist. It’s kind of like an instrument where you find your pocket and it just takes a lot of practice every day to get to that place. Maybe I’m a bad musician because I don’t do vocal practice every day, but that really happens for me on tour.

So when we did Jimmy Fallon, I was definitely struggling a bit to hit the notes. Because there are runs on there and I never really do that. It’s definitely pretty new for me and I’m nervous about it, but I never went into it thinking I was an exceptional, stunning singer. First and foremost I’m a songwriter and everything else is just secondary to me, but I feel like I’ll figure it out.

3. “Kokomo, IN”

This is one of the songs where you write from a different point of view, which you do a lot of on this album. Can you talk about why you wanted to make this particular story into a song?

ZAUNER: This is my favorite song on the record, I think, and it was a late addition. This is one that was written in the studio in between takes. I had just started taking guitar lessons again. I have been someone who was willfully ignorant of music theory for a really long time. I had this naive feeling that it would hinder my natural music genius, or something. [Laughs] But I realized that was really stupid. As part of working as a professional musician for the past few years, I’ve gotten the chance to hang out with so many people who have this stunning education and skill set that I’ve come to really envy. A lot of my friends in the music world have gone to music school. I felt really insecure about that so I wanted to take some lessons and brush up my skills a little bit.

Every time you take guitar lessons, you start playing a lot of Beatles songs. So I was learning about major chords and so I just put a shit-ton of major seventh chords together and started playing around more with adding interesting chord changes, which is something I haven’t set out to do before. So with this song, it really unlocked something in my compositional skill and that was really exciting and maybe part of the reason why I really love it.

It also took me, lyrically, to a place of this classic, heartfelt kind of song. For some reason, that to me was a young boy in a small town saying goodbye to his girlfriend who goes off to a study abroad program in Australia or something. That was what came to me. When I was telling Craig about it, we were talking about somewhere in Indiana. And I was like, somewhere like Bloomington or something, and we were talking about this guy Evan who is our project manager at the label, and I texted him telling him I wrote a song about this fantasy of him as a child. And he said, “I’m not from Bloomington, Indiana, I’m from Kokomo, Indiana.”

And so I decided to call the song “Kokomo, IN,” and it’s kind of sweet because there’s also that Beach Boys song, “Kokomo.” I feel like it has that sort of “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” kind of feeling. That song is a sweet little love song about when you feel the most at that age. It’s so exhausting to feel that much when you’re a teenager, but now that I’m in my thirties I miss feeling that way sometimes. I’m glad that I don’t feel so much heartbreak and so in love all the fucking time, but there is something so sweet about the pure emotion you have when you’re a teenager.

I guess I was just imagining how I felt at that time and applying this sort of mature lens to it. I loved the idea of being 18 years old and loving someone so much but realizing that they have so much more to give to the world. One of the lines I really love on that song is “show off to the world the parts I fell so hard for.” Wouldn’t it be so nice when you were a teenager if someone said that to you?