VIAL – “Roadkill”

Minneapolis-based punks VIAL are another band to check out if you enjoyed “brutal” or “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo. That being said, their sound is entirely their own; it’s an intense mix of post-hardcore and pop. This new track, “Roadkill,” weirdly reminds me of Panic! At the Disco’s “Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time,” though that could just be the B-52’s influence.

“Roadkill” is a fierce, brooding anthem with killer lyrics: “I can’t stand/ Your condescending tone/ When you talk to me/ And every other woman in the scene.” It’s from their forthcoming album LOUDMOUTH, which was produced and mixed by Henry Stoehr of Slow Pulp and co-produced by Avery Springer of Retirement Party, and it’ll be out this summer.

Listen to “Roadkill” below.

LOUDMOUTH is out 7/30 via Get Better Records.

