7 Bands Olivia Rodrigo Fans Should Check Out Next

Punk fans took notice of how many moments like this made it onto Sour. The album kicks off with “brutal,” a relentless, razor-sharp pop anthem sprinkled with punk and indie rock elements. It’s a fast-paced track with dynamic guitar and an angry singer full of genius quips: “And I’m so tired that I might/ Quit my job, start a new life/ And they’d all be so disappointed/ ‘Cause who am I, if not exploited?”

It’s interesting to see this kind of sound at such a large scale of popularity. For a lot of younger or less plugged-in listeners, Rodrigo’s record could become a gateway into more underground pop-punk and indie rock artists. With that in mind, hi! As a site that covers bands like that every day, let us be your guide. There are a ton of current acts that will appeal to fans of Sour‘s loudest moments. Check out seven examples below.