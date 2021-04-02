Pinkshift – “Mars”

Baltimore punks Pinkshift are back with a new single called “Mars,” continuing a run of explosive anthems that have gotten people’s attention. Those tracks are being compiled into an EP called Saccharine, which leads off with today’s new track.

“Mars” is no less catchy or electric than the rest of Pinkshift’s output so far. It kicks off with a great intro of the faint echoes of guitars, reminding us of what it’s like to be lingering outside during a local gig. Ashrita Kumar’s vocals are animated while she demands, “Tell me what you want from here/ I’ll bring it for you.” The dual influence of riot grrl and early 2000s pop-punk is a brilliant blend that is sure to excite a wide audience.

Kumar said about the song:

The lyrics of the song are about the beginnings of something shiny and new. Ironically this was the song that really pulled us together to start this band — it’s full of optimism and hope for a brighter future. It feels fitting to put a spin on our original demo this year for the same message with a touch of angst.

Listen to “Mars” and the full Saccharine EP below.

<a href="https://pinkshift.bandcamp.com/album/saccharine">Saccharine by Pinkshift</a>

Saccharine is out now digitally and available for physical pre-order at Bandcamp.