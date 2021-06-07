It has been a very busy run for Bruce Springsteen. Last year, he released the strong latter-day E Street album Letter To You, itself a quick followup to 2019’s solo outing Western Stars. Both of those arrived as plot twists at the same time that superfans have chased rumors about the long-awaited Born In The U.S.A. archival reissue, and the even more long-awaited Tracks successor potentially featuring lost albums. Just a month ago, Springsteen was also talking about another new album on the horizon. After holding off on releasing music for a good chunk of the ’10s, it seemed he was making up for lost time.

While there’s some big Springsteen news today, it isn’t about any of those things fans have been murmuring about for a while. (Including an E Street tour, but let’s be real, that can’t be in the cards until 2022.) Instead, Springsteen has announced a limited run revival of his Springsteen On Broadway show. The Broadway show was part of a larger project that defined several years of Springstene’s last decade — a memoir turned one-man performance turned Netflix special. The initial run of Springsteen On Broadway got extended a couple times over, and it garnered Springsteen awards and accolades.

While it might seem that chapter had been closed, Springsteen’s going back to that world this summer. Maybe this makes more sense than initially seems — as shows slowly come back, it’s easier for Springsteen to get back to an intimate theater gig than a stadium with tens of thousands of people. And, given the initial run’s popularity, obviously people jump at the chance to see the man, solo, right in front of them. Who knows, maybe Springsteen On Broadway will be like other stage shows and just periodically pop back up in the gaps between Springsteen’s other endeavors. This new run will go from late June to early September, and you can buy tickets here.