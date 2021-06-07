Japanese Breakfast’s new album Jubilee came out last week — we did a track-by-track rundown of it — and now there’s some more big news on the Michelle Zauner front. Her memoir, Crying In H Mart, which was released a few months back, is going to be adapted into a film. Details are light but the rights were acquired by MGM’s Orion Pictures and it’ll be produced by Stacey Sher and Jason Kim. Zauner will do the soundtrack for the movie.

“It is a surreal thrill to have the opportunity to memorialize my mother in film, and I consider it of the highest honor to pursue that task alongside creative luminaries such as Stacey Sher, Jason Kim and Orion Pictures,” Zauner said in a statement.

Crying In H Mart debuted at #2 on the New York Times nonfiction bestseller list when it was released in April.