Japanese Breakfast’s Crying In H Mart Getting Film Adaptation

Tonje Thilesen

News June 7, 2021 1:10 PM By James Rettig

Japanese Breakfast’s Crying In H Mart Getting Film Adaptation

Tonje Thilesen

News June 7, 2021 1:10 PM By James Rettig

Japanese Breakfast’s new album Jubilee came out last week — we did a track-by-track rundown of it — and now there’s some more big news on the Michelle Zauner front. Her memoir, Crying In H Mart, which was released a few months back, is going to be adapted into a film. Details are light but the rights were acquired by MGM’s Orion Pictures and it’ll be produced by Stacey Sher and Jason Kim. Zauner will do the soundtrack for the movie.

“It is a surreal thrill to have the opportunity to memorialize my mother in film, and I consider it of the highest honor to pursue that task alongside creative luminaries such as Stacey Sher, Jason Kim and Orion Pictures,” Zauner said in a statement.

Crying In H Mart debuted at #2 on the New York Times nonfiction bestseller list when it was released in April.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: The Beach Boys’ “Kokomo”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: The Escape Club’s “Wild, Wild West”

    8 hours ago

    Grimes Has A Proposition For The Communists

    4 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Amnesiac Turns 20

    3 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest