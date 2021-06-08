Foo Fighters To Play A Reopened Madison Square Garden In 12 Days

In a little less than two weeks, the Foo Fighters will play the first arena show in New York City since the start of the pandemic. The New York Times reports that the Foo Fighters are booked for a full-capacity show at Madison Square Garden on June 20.

Madison Square Garden has been hosting full-capacity NBA playoff games in recent weeks. That’s over now, since the Knicks got knocked out of the playoffs last week. Now, the Garden ready for concerts again. The Times reports that the arena is only letting fans into the building if they’re fully vaccinated; people in the crowd will need to bring proof of vaccination as well as tickets. Those tickets go on sale Friday.

In a statement, Dave Grohl says, “We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year. And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that HARD. New York, get ready for a long ass night of screaming our heads off together to 26 years of Foos.” The Foo Fighters are also playing approximately one billion festivals in the months ahead, so if you don’t get tickets for the Garden show, you should still be OK.

No opening acts have been announced yet. There’s a better than outside chance that it’ll be JD & The Straight Shot.