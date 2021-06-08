The Allentown, Pennsylvania duo Orphan Donor comes from the screamo world, but their take on the genre is so jagged and chaotic and aggressive that it veers into noise and grindcore. The band is the project of Jared Stimpfl, who plays drums in Secret Cutter and who’s produced bands like Jesus Piece. Stimpfl does the duo’s music, while Clouds Collide’s Chris Pandolfo does the music. Together, they make some intense shit, as their new record immediately makes clear.

Orphan Donor released their debut album Old Patterns just a year ago, but they’ve already followed it up with the howling, scraping new LP Unraveled. The new album sounds damaged and ripped-apart. While this type of music usually arrives in short bursts, Orphan Donor stretch those bad feelings out. These songs are long; album closer “Celestial Mourning” stretches out to 11 minutes, moving from metal-adjacent clangor to depressed and exhausted ambience. We’ve already posted the early track “My Friend, The Hornet,” and now you can listen to the album below.

<a href="https://zegemabeachrecords.bandcamp.com/album/unraveled">Unraveled by ORPHAN DONOR</a>

Unraveled is out now on Zegema Beach.