The Strokes Announce Maya Wiley Fundraiser At NYC’s Newly Renovated Irving Plaza This Weekend

The Strokes played a virtual concert, their first-ever acoustic gig, as a fundraiser for New York City mayoral candidate Maya Wiley last month. And this weekend, they’re doing it again, in-person this time, with a full-capacity fundraiser show for a fully vaccinated audience at the newly renovated and reopened Irving Plaza.

“Maya Wiley is the most grateful, gracious, and kind-hearted bad-ass I’ve ever witnessed. The more I know her, the more I know that she is absolutely the best choice to be NYC’s next mayor,” Julian Casablancas says. “This feels like a once in a lifetime opportunity to help elevate an incredible person to a position of power where they can protect the public — instead of the usual — managing their exploitation. She is the only leading candidate without a PAC, so it’s a privilege to use art to support a non-corporate candidate fighting against difficult odds. She is a benevolent warrior; at City Hall she got the cop who killed Eric Garner fired. We need to elect trustworthy people so when hard decisions need to be made behind closed doors, we know the people of NYC will be protected and in the best hands possible.”

“I cannot even begin to describe my excitement for this concert. I am so thankful to The Strokes for their support for my campaign and my vision for this city and for their commitment to making this event happen safely and successfully,” Maya Wiley adds. “This concert — the first full-capacity show in over a year — is proof that New York City is on the road to recovery and I’m thrilled to be kicking off this important and joyful milestone for our city. I’m so thankful to Julian and the band for their commitment to ensuring a better future for our city and cannot wait for Saturday night.”

The 18+ concert will go down this Saturday, 6/12, with doors opening at 6:30PM ET and the performance beginning at 8:30. All attendees must have proof of full COVID-19 vaccination with the final dose administered at least 14 days before the show. You can find more information about the event here and purchase tickets here. The primary election will take place 10 days later on 6/22.