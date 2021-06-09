Bleachers – “How Dare You Want More”

New Music June 9, 2021 12:25 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last month, in-demand pop producer Jack Antonoff finally returned with his own project Bleachers, whose last full-length project arrived in 2017. Last month he announced their third studio album Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night and released the lead single “Stop Making This Hurt.” This new record will also feature the two new Bleachers songs from last year, “45” and the Bruce Springsteen collab “Chinatown.”

Today, Bleachers have unveiled another single, “How Dare You Want More.” It’s as sonically buoyant and lyrically crestfallen as the rest of the songs, which makes sense for a record that’s titled Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night. In addition to Antonoff’s usual fixation, this one finds Antonoff drifting back to 2010s indie rock sounds — think the Drums or Best Coast.

Watch the video for “How Dare You Want More” below.

Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night is out 7/30 on RCA.

