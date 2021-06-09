Bleachers – “How Dare You Want More”

Today, Bleachers have unveiled another single, “How Dare You Want More.” It’s as sonically buoyant and lyrically crestfallen as the rest of the songs, which makes sense for a record that’s titled Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night. In addition to Antonoff’s usual fixation, this one finds Antonoff drifting back to 2010s indie rock sounds — think the Drums or Best Coast.

Watch the video for “How Dare You Want More” below.

Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night is out 7/30 on RCA.