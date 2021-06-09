Amber Mark – “Competition”

New York R&B dance-pop singer and Artist To Watch Amber Mark is finally releasing her official debut album later this year. She shared its lead single “Worth It” back in April, and today she’s sharing a second single called “Competition.” “I hold this one so close to my heart. ‘Competition’ comes from a state of always comparing yourself to others and how ruthless that competitive nature can be towards yourself and towards others,” Mark says in a statement. “The song is a reminder of how much stronger we are together.” Listen below.

Amber Mark’s debut album will be out later this year on PMR/Interscope Records.