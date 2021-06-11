There are a lot of label anniversaries this year that come with fun surprises. Two days ago we got a collaboration between Hypnotic Brass Ensemble and Perfume Genius for a cover of Richard Youngs’ “A Fullness Of Light In Your Soul” for the 25-year anniversary of Jagjaguwar. Today, the company’s sister label Secretly Canadian offers a gift as well: new songs for their series SC25 Singles, which includes a lovely rendition of Kacey Musgraves’ “Lonely Weekend” by NNAMDÏ. His vocals are fragile and vulnerable; at less than three and a half minutes, it’s a satisfying flash of twangy indie rock.

Here’s what NNAMDÏ said about the cover:

Folks that toured with me in the past few years know it’s no secret that I’m a huge fan of Kacey Musgraves’ music. I got the dang tweet receipts and everything. Every song on Golden Hour is a bop and ‘Lonely Weekend’ is one that always pumps me up because of its immediacy. The song just starts with the vocals and you’re in it for the ride from the get go. Kacey introduced me to an album by the prodigy, bluegrass savant Chris Thile that really blew me away. Since I was gifted a really old ukulele and a funky lil busted ass banjo early last year, I decided it would be fun to incorporate some elements of that into this cover despite never having played banjo before. Lol. It’s kind of a slight homage to that with my own spin on it and a thank you to her for introducing me to one of my new favorite records.

For the same project, Beach Fossils have covered Kelly Lee Owens’ “L.I.N.E.” Here’s the band’s Dustin Payseur:

I’ve been friends with Kelly for over a decade, it’s been inspiring to see her evolution as a musician/songwriter/producer. “L.I.N.E.” was my favorite track of 2020, the first time I heard it I stopped what I was doing and had to play it over and over. I’ve always believed that a great song lends itself to being performed in any genre, so I was excited to take on the challenge of covering it in my own style.

The proceeds of these singles “will benefit a $250,000 fundraising goal for Bloomington’s own New Hope For Families, as part of Secretly Canadian’s mission to aid every family experiencing homelessness in the city,” as per the press release. The series has previously had contributions from Stella Donnelly, Porridge Radio, Skullcrusher, and Green-House.

Listen to the covers below.