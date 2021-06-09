Hypnotic Brass Ensemble – “A Fullness Of Light In Your Soul” (Feat. Perfume Genius) (Richard Youngs Cover)

Bloomington, Indiana indie label Jagjaguwar has been celebrating its 25th anniversary with a bunch of great musical surprises like Bon Iver’s collaboration with poet Ross Gay. The latest is this new cover of Richard Youngs’ “A Fullness Of Light In Your Soul,” performed by Hypnotic Brass Ensemble and Perfume Genius. It comes from This Is A Mindfulness Drill, a full tribute album to Youngs’ album Sapphie. The album also features Sharon Van Etten and Moses Sumney, who shows up on the previously released “It Will Be Fire.”

Read what Perfume Genius said about the track below.

I recorded this cover while deep in quarantine. Working on it brought a really welcome energy, I went fully into songworld and put reality on hold for a moment. It’s a big song too, so I got to stay there for a while. Both the original and the arrangement by the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble have a truly hypnotic and almost mystical quality, while singing it I tried to stay hyper-present and thought of it like we were all casting one long spell.

Listen to their rendition of “A Fullness Of Light In Your Soul” below.

This Is A Mindfulness Drill is out 6/25 via Jagjaguwar.