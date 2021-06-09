Hypnotic Brass Ensemble – “A Fullness Of Light In Your Soul” (Feat. Perfume Genius) (Richard Youngs Cover)

New Music June 9, 2021 11:02 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Hypnotic Brass Ensemble – “A Fullness Of Light In Your Soul” (Feat. Perfume Genius) (Richard Youngs Cover)

New Music June 9, 2021 11:02 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Bloomington, Indiana indie label Jagjaguwar has been celebrating its 25th anniversary with a bunch of great musical surprises like Bon Iver’s collaboration with poet Ross Gay. The latest is this new cover of Richard Youngs’ “A Fullness Of Light In Your Soul,” performed by Hypnotic Brass Ensemble and Perfume Genius. It comes from This Is A Mindfulness Drill, a full tribute album to Youngs’ album Sapphie. The album also features Sharon Van Etten and Moses Sumney, who shows up on the previously released “It Will Be Fire.”

Read what Perfume Genius said about the track below.

I recorded this cover while deep in quarantine. Working on it brought a really welcome energy, I went fully into songworld and put reality on hold for a moment. It’s a big song too, so I got to stay there for a while. Both the original and the arrangement by the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble have a truly hypnotic and almost mystical quality, while singing it I tried to stay hyper-present and thought of it like we were all casting one long spell.

Listen to their rendition of “A Fullness Of Light In Your Soul” below.

This Is A Mindfulness Drill is out 6/25 via Jagjaguwar.

Hypnotic Brass Ensemble - This Is A Mindfulness Drill [LP]

$24.99

Danielle Chelosky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: The Escape Club’s “Wild, Wild West”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Bon Jovi’s “Bad Medicine”

    13 hours ago

    The 50 Best Albums Of 2021 So Far

    2 days ago

    Deafheaven – “Great Mass Of Color”

    13 hours ago

    Lorde Teases New Single “Solar Power”

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest