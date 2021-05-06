Hypnotic Brass Ensemble – “Soon It Will Be Fire” (Feat. Moses Sumney) (Richard Youngs’ Cover)

New Music May 6, 2021 12:15 PM By Peter Helman

Hypnotic Brass Ensemble – “Soon It Will Be Fire” (Feat. Moses Sumney) (Richard Youngs’ Cover)

New Music May 6, 2021 12:15 PM By Peter Helman

Big-deal independent label Jagjaguwar is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with a series of releases called Jag Quarterly. The first installment, Dilate Your Heart, was a spoken-word album from poet Ross Gay featuring music from Bon Iver, Mary Lattimore, Mary Lattimore, and more. And now they’re announcing the second phase of the project, This Is A Mindfulness Drill.

On This Is A Mindfulness Drill, the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble will team up with Moses Sumney, Perfume Genius, and Sharon Van Etten to reimagine the entirety of Richard Youngs’ 2000 record Sapphie. There will also be a separate “meditation version” of This Is A Mindfulness Drill consisting of loops and drones created by ambient artist Emily A. Sprague.

Today, we’re getting to preview This Is A Mindfulness Drill with opening track “Soon It Will Be Fire,” a collaboration between the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble and Moses Sumney. Listen to their rendition of the Richard Youngs track and compare it to the original version below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Soon It Will Be Fire” (Feat. Moses Sumney)
02 “A Fullness Of Light In Your Soul” (Feat. Perfume Genius)
03 “The Graze of Days” (Feat. Sharon Van Etten)

This Is A Mindfulness Drill is out 6/25 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “One More Try”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine’s “Anything For You”

    3 days ago

    Björk Albums From Worst To Best

    1 day ago

    Album Of The Week: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, & Jon Randall The Marfa Tapes

    2 days ago

    Ska’s New Generation Is Here To Pick It Up Pick It Up

    6 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest