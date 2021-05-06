Hypnotic Brass Ensemble – “Soon It Will Be Fire” (Feat. Moses Sumney) (Richard Youngs’ Cover)

Big-deal independent label Jagjaguwar is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with a series of releases called Jag Quarterly. The first installment, Dilate Your Heart, was a spoken-word album from poet Ross Gay featuring music from Bon Iver, Mary Lattimore, Mary Lattimore, and more. And now they’re announcing the second phase of the project, This Is A Mindfulness Drill.

On This Is A Mindfulness Drill, the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble will team up with Moses Sumney, Perfume Genius, and Sharon Van Etten to reimagine the entirety of Richard Youngs’ 2000 record Sapphie. There will also be a separate “meditation version” of This Is A Mindfulness Drill consisting of loops and drones created by ambient artist Emily A. Sprague.

Today, we’re getting to preview This Is A Mindfulness Drill with opening track “Soon It Will Be Fire,” a collaboration between the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble and Moses Sumney. Listen to their rendition of the Richard Youngs track and compare it to the original version below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Soon It Will Be Fire” (Feat. Moses Sumney)

02 “A Fullness Of Light In Your Soul” (Feat. Perfume Genius)

03 “The Graze of Days” (Feat. Sharon Van Etten)

This Is A Mindfulness Drill is out 6/25 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.